Trump clashes with top expert on virus drug

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and the government’s top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci publicly sparred on Friday over whether a malaria drug would work to treat people with the coronavirus.

Reporters asked both men — first Dr Fauci then Trump — if a malaria drug called hydroxychloroquine could be used to prevent Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. “No,” he said. “The answer ... is no. “The information that you’re referring to specifically is anecdotal,” Dr Fauci added firmly. “It was not done in a controlled clinical trial, so you really can’t make any definitive statement about it.”

But Trump stuck to his guns. As the two men took turns at the podium, Trump said he disagreed with the notion that there is no magic drug for the coronavirus disease. “Maybe and maybe not,” he said. “Maybe there is, maybe there isn’t. We have to see.”