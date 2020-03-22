Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81

LOS ANGELES: Country music legend Kenny Rogers, whose career spanned six decades, has died at the age of 81, his family has said.

“Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family,” they said in a statement. The family said they were planning a small private service “out of concern for the national Covid-19 emergency”.

Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music. A three-time Grammy winner who sold tens of millions of records, Rogers was known for a string of huge hits including “The Gambler,” “Lucille” and “Islands in the Stream.” “I’ve never considered myself a great singer, but I do have a certain way as a storyteller,” he told the Irish Examiner in 2013. I’ve been very lucky in finding many great songs that have had a staying power, and have lingered longer in the heart.”

He played his final concert at Nashville in October 2017, where he was joined by his long-time friend and collaborator Dolly Parton for a last performance of “Islands in the Stream.” In April 2018 Rogers scrapped the final dates of his farewell tour due to health concerns. “I didn’t want to take forever to retire,” the singer said. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity to say farewell to fans over the course of the past two years,” he said, adding that he could “never properly thank them for the encouragement and support they’ve given me throughout my career.”

Born in a housing project in Houston, Texas, Rogers started his career in the late 1950s and quickly became active in rockabilly, jazz and other genres that he brought into his country style.