Commissioner warns of action against opening shops

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has taken notice of the traders who have been violating the government’s orders of partial closure of their businesses across the metropolis.

On March 17, the Sindh government had announced the closure of intercity transport, public offices, outpatient departments at public hospitals, shopping centres, restaurants, food streets and public parks among other non-essential services across the province for a period of 15 days.

The restaurants were, however, allowed to offer home delivery services. The commissioner warned that the shopkeepers who were violating the orders of the provincial government would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“The shops that are open must be closed, or else the law will take its due course,” he said. Shallwani said in a press statement that only grocery and medical stores were allowed to remain open.

“Apart from medical stores and shops selling food items, no other commercial activity is allowed,” he said, adding that shops dealing in mobile phones, electronic items and other products were to remain closed.