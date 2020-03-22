Betting on PSL matches was possible?

LAHORE: A fresh controversy has developed in Pakistan cricket with reports that one of the commercial partners of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) joined forces with a betting syndicate for PSL.

A local newspaper reported that there was an agreement with a bookmaker to make the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 available for betting internationally. While betting is illegal in Pakistan, the agreement was for fans outside the country.

Officials said the agreement with the betting firm was made by one of its commercial partners and not by the board itself.

A board official said that the PSL betting markets were only available in England and other countries where betting is legal.

Not only is betting illegal and a punishable offence in Pakistan, the country’s national team has had numerous skirmishes with betting syndicates that have resulted in bans for players.