Pakistan Day, Sindh sepaktakraw c’ships postponed

KARACHI: Sindh Sepaktakraw Association (SSA) has postponed Pakistan Day and Sindh Sepaktakraw Championships.

Chairman SSA Arif Hafeez said that the two events have been postponed due to Pakistan and Sindh governments’ directives to postpone events due to the prevailing coronavirus threat. He added that the new dates for the events would be announced after things got better.