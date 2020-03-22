At a distance

Covid-19 has brought destruction around the globe and ended lives in thousands so far. This most deadly virus continues its unending journey from China and has advanced its network in more than 180 countries, including Pakistan. Sindh is the most affected province and the Sindh government is leading the fight against Covid-19 by taking prompt precautionary steps to end this pandemic. These steps are: closure of all educational institutions, banning public crowds, hotels cum restaurants, shopping centers, marriage halls and sports events etc. This is done in public interest because this virus is very quickly transmitted.

Experts are trying to get a proper treatment of Covid-19 but till then we must have social distancing with each other and follow government directions. Otherwise, if the situation goes wrong then we will not remain safe. I must also applaud the efforts of the Sindh CM and his team.

Imran Ali Detho

Shikarpur