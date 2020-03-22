Stay safe

Chinese volunteers in Pakistan have given some very useful tips. They say that everyone needs to stay at home; this is the best possible thing we can do to avoid Covid-19. They have also emphasised acts like washing hands and elbows thoroughly; keeping yourself hydrated with warm liquids like soup, warm water etc; and distancing oneself.

We have a very poor health system. The best we can do is practise social distance and follow the above instructions fully.

Ali Faraz

Jaranwala