Families of people in quarantine in Punjab to get 14-day ration

LAHORE: The Punjab government will distribute 14 days ration among the families of the people who are in quarantine due to coronavirus on the lists prepared by the Home Department. The distribution of ration will start from Saturday (today) and 777 families of DG Khan and 1,247 families of Multan will receive the ration. This was decided in a meeting chaired by Punjab Minister for Disaster Management Unit Mian Khalid Mehmood here on Friday. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) distributed Rs 450 million among the districts for the disaster management, out of which, Rs 20 million each to divisional headquarters and Rs 10 million each to the remaining 27 districts of Punjab.

Earlier, the PDMA also distributed Rs 1.44 billion among the districts from its budgetary allocated resources. These funds are being utilised for coronavirus-related procurement. The meeting was briefed that the PDMA staff was monitoring the people coming back from aboard. Currently, the PDMA officials were in Multan to monitor the people returned from Iran. The minister said that the public should follow the precautionary guidelines issued against coronavirus.