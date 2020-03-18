Doors shut

LAGOS, Nigeria: Africa has so far recorded relatively few coronavirus cases compared to the rest of the world, but governments across the continent are taking no chances as they race to stop the spread of the virus on their shores. Sudan has sealed off all sea ports, land crossings and airports, a spokesman for Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council, Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman, said in a press statement.The Council has declared a state of medical emergency and formed a committee that will prevent the spread of coronavirus into the country. —News desk