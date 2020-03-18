Govt flayed over virus

LAHORE:Coronavirus has spread in the world and all governments are taking measures to control it, said Saif-ul-Malook, central leader of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N).

He alleged that the Punjab government had no ability to detect virus at initial stage. No hospital can detect it, he alleged. Health Department did nothing to facilitate people in case of coronavirus. The government should learn from the experience of Shahbaz Sharif who controlled dengue virus. The virus could be avoided by taking measure in time, he said. He established a free medical camp at Khokhar Palace.

Doctors at the free medical camp checked people. They advised them to take measure to avoid the virus. He said PML-N believed in service delivery. We delivered people on their doorsteps, he said.