Dry forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Tuesday's minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury dropped to -02°C while in Lahore, minimum temperature was 12.7°C and maximum 27.3°C.
Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Tuesday's minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury dropped to -02°C while in Lahore, minimum temperature was 12.7°C and maximum 27.3°C.