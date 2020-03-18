close
Wed Mar 18, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 18, 2020

Dr Mubashir Hasan paid tribute

Lahore

LAHORE :The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has paid tribute to late Dr Mubashir Hasan, a politician and finance minister during the Bhutto government.

Dr Hasan was a member of HRCP’s council for two decades. During this time, he remained actively involved in the Commission. A man of unwavering integrity, his life and work reflected the values that HRCP has always stood for: pluralism, secular values, social democracy, disarmament, and the realisation of civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights for all. His commitment to regional peace led to the establishment of the Pakistan-India People’s Forum for Peace and Democracy during a period that was rife with regional war-mongering. He remained a staunch supporter of women's rights throughout his life, the HRCP press release added.

