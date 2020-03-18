Lawyers to appear in urgent cases only

LAHORE:The lawyers across the country will appear before the courts in cases of urgent nature only initially until April 5 as a precautionary measure under prevailing situation of coronavirus.

The decision was announced at a joint press conference held by Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Vice-Chairman Abid Saqi, Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) President Tahir Nasarullah Warraich, Lahore Bar Association (LBA) President GA Khan Tariq and other office-bearers of the bars. The bars leaders said the decision had been taken keeping in view the health of judges, lawyers, litigants and all stakeholders in the justice system. They announced that the lawyers across the country would appear only in cases relating to habeas petitions, bail and urgent stay matters until April 5. They said all the lawyers had a consensus that the courts could reduce the upcoming summer vacation by the same number of days the proceedings affected due to non-appearance of the lawyers. The leaders also expressed concern over non-compliance of the precautionary measures approved by the LHC for all visiting the courts premises. The LHCBA president said the bar had earlier conveyed its concerns to the LHC and made a request that no cases other than urgent nature should be fixed for hearing for two weeks to avoid crowd on the courts premises. However, he regretted that the request of the bar had not been considered seriously. Therefore, he said the bars made the decisions on their own in the best interest of all stakeholders of the justice system. A joint declaration issued later also demanded that judicial officers of the district judiciary should hold proceedings on petitions of bail after arrest in respective jails.