PR starts screening of passengers

LAHORE:Pakistan Railways started screening of passengers by thermo scanner at the entry and departure gates in Peshawar, Lahore, Multan, Rohri, Karachi and Quetta on Tuesday.

Quarantine wards have been established in every divisional hospital of Pakistan Railways. Doctors and paramedical staff have been deployed to start treatment of suspected passengers. Divisional Superintendent Railways Lahore, Amir Nasir Ch, visited Lahore railway station and examined precautionary measure taken of the railways. He checked cleanliness at the station and directed the railways staff to shift any corona suspect to Mayo or Services Hospitals with no time.

training: A training session for healthcare professionals about the real-time response to health emergencies and patients with underlying conditions of COVID-19 patients was held at PKLI&RC on Tuesday.

More than 150 participants including doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff from different hospitals including (Mayo, Services, Ganga Ram, Lahore Children Hospital) respectively were briefed on the disease clinical features.

Prof Dr Javed Raza Gardezi – Chairman and BoG member, PKLI&RC inaugurated the proceedings of address by welcoming the audience in the hospital. He highlighted the significant role to be played by the healthcare professionals in facing the challenges of the disease.

Prof Dr Hafiz Ijaz Ahmad – Dean PKLI&RC, introduced the purpose of training course to the participants. Prof Dr Saqib Saeed – Head of Pulmonology King Edward Medical Universities - shed light on the clinical features of patients with confirmed COVID-19 based on recent epidemiologic data. Similarly, Dr Asif Hanif – Assistant Professor King Edward Medical University - briefed participants on the collection of various diagnostic samples and the appropriate way of handling them in the laboratory.