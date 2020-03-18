Queen cancels parties, heads to Windsor Castle over coronavirus

LONDON: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth canceled her annual garden parties and will leave London for Windsor Castle earlier than planned because of the coronavirus outbreak, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday.

The 93-year-old monarch will carry out a number of small duties at Buckingham Palace in the next few days before she heads to Windsor, west of London, on Thursday - a week earlier than scheduled.

She will remain there beyond the Easter period, the palace said.“In consultation with the Medical Household and government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by the queen, and other members of the royal family, in the coming months will be canceled or postponed,” the palace said in a statement.

The decision comes a day after Britain ordered a shut down of social life.Among the canceled royal events will be the annual Maundy Service at Windsor next month and three garden parties that were to be staged at Buckingham Palace in May.

Decisions on whether a planned state visit by the Emperor of Japan should go ahead will be made later.Britain hopes the measures it has taken to tackle coronavirus mean it will have below 20,000 deaths from the outbreak, the government’s chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said on Tuesday. Vallance said the impact of the measures on the number of infections should be seen in two to three weeks. Based on the modelling being used by the government, it is a “reasonable ballpark” that Britain actually has around 55,000 cases of the virus, compared to the 1,543 confirmed by testing, he said.

Britain on Tuesday ramped up its response to the escalating coronavirus outbreak after the government imposed unprecedented peacetime measures prompted by scientific advice that infections and deaths would spiral without drastic action. More firms sent staff to work from home and public transport emptied after the government called for an end to “non-essential” social contact and unnecessary travel as confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to more than 1,500 and deaths rose to 55.