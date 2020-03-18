Putin says virus ‘under control’

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said the situation with the spreading coronavirus is “under control” in Russia after infections were “contained”. “We were able to contain mass penetration and spread” of the pandemic, the Russian president told a government meeting. “The situation is generally under control despite the high risk level,” he added. Russia on Tuesday reported a total of 114 cases of coronavirus, up from 93 on Monday, with no fatalities. Putin appealed to the country and the government to “act with self-awareness, organisation and care for one another,” and urged officials to provide accurate information to Russians.