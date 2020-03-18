Manchester bomber´s brother convicted over the attack

LONDON: The brother of a suicide bomber who killed 22 people in the British city of Manchester was found guilty of 22 counts of murder over the 2017 attack. Hashem Abedi was also convicted of one count of attempted murder and conspiring with his brother Salman to cause explosions at an Ariana Grande concert almost exactly three years ago. It was one of the deadliest terror attacks ever carried out in the UK, and also saw more than 200 people injured. Families of some of the victims cried when the verdict was read out at the Old Bailey court, although Hashem did not attend.