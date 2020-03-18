Serbia lauds China virus aid, blasts lack of EU help

BELGRADE: Serbia´s president praised China Tuesday for helping to battle the new coronavirus as he accused the European Union of abandoning Belgrade by restricting exports of protective equipment.

The Balkan state, a candidate for EU membership, has recorded about 65 cases of COVID-19 and is trying to prevent a full-scale outbreak that could cripple its health care system. News that Brussels is now limiting exports of masks and other protective equipment has angered Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic, who is casting China as the country´s saviour. “We are waiting here for our Chinese brothers.

It has turned out that without you Europe can hardly defend itself,” Vucic told Beijing´s ambassador Chen Bo after Chinese tests for the new coronavirus arrived Tuesday. “If all goes well, by the end of the week experts from China will come,” the ambassador was quoted by Serbian state TV as saying.