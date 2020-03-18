Madan defends Kohli’s aggressive behaviour

NEW DELHI: Former India cricketer and member of BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), Madan Lal questioned present Indian captain Virat Kohli’s critics, who often denounce Kohli’s aggressive on-field behaviour.

During India’s recent tour of New Zealand, Kohli had given aggressive send-offs to Kane Williamson and was apparently also seen swearing at the crowd at the Hagley Oval during the second Test in Christchurch. Off the field too, Kohli snapped at a journalist who asked him about the details regarding what happened on the field. He had also chided a reporter, who had asked him about India’s batting failures, after the first Test in Wellington. Kohli has had a history of losing his cool in press conferences after India’s defeats. Two years ago, he had lashed out at a TOI journalist after losing the Test series in England in September 2018. Irked over Kohli “being targeted again and again”, Lal said: “I don’t understand why people in India are asking him to mellow down.

“First, everyone wanted a very aggressive captain and now you want Kohli to stop his aggressive streak. I love the way he is on the field. Earlier, people used to say that Indians are not aggressive; now that we’ve become aggressive people question that and ask why we are so aggressive. I enjoy Kohli’s aggression; we need a captain like him,” he added. Kohli totalled a mere 38 runs in four innings during the two-match Test series in New Zealand. And, in the seven limited-overs matches - 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is - Kohli managed to go past the 50-run mark only once.