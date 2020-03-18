Financial fears spur Aussie sport to play on despite virus

SYDNEY: As events are scrapped around the world to counter the threat of coronavirus, a handful of Australia’s main sports are doggedly pressing ahead, spurred by fear of financial ruin.

While major competitions elsewhere have suspended their seasons in hopes of curbing the pandemic, rugby league and football have chosen to continue playing to empty stadiums after the government banned public gatherings of more than 500 people. Players from the country’s most popular spectator sport, Australian Rules (AFL), have stated they too want to carry on, with a decision still pending on whether games are played this week as scheduled. At stake is not only Australian fans’ deep thirst for watching their favourite teams, but lucrative broadcast commitments, with television money their lifeblood.

Making matters worse, the spiralling virus threat has struck at the start of the season for rugby league and AFL -- both big industries in their own right. The National Rugby League (NRL) only kicked off last weekend and the AFL is due to get underway on Thursday. According to Sydney’s Daily Telegraph, every weekend of rugby league is worth around Aus$1.2 million (US$740,000) to each of the 16 clubs in TV rights, not to mention ticket sales, corporate hospitality, merchandise, and food and beverage income.

In confirming round two would go ahead without fans, Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys warned of dire consequences to the viability of a sport seen as part of Australia’s social fabric.

Broadcasters do not have to pay if games aren’t played, the NRL said on its website, and V’landys has urged the government to help the sport as part of its nearly $18 billion coronavirus economic stimulus package. The NRL announced a Aus$30 million surplus in its most recent financial results, but its reserves won’t last long if games are cancelled and salaries still need to be paid. Phil Gould, an influential ex-player, coach, administrator and current television pundit, questioned why the game’s financial model had not left it with a bigger war chest. Some players have voiced concerns about games going ahead, saying the cancellation of global events, including the Australian Grand Prix after a McLaren team member tested positive, should be setting off alarm bells. NRL chief Todd Greenberg said he had listened to all opinions, but “it remains our plan to continue to play games in round two this weekend”.