Sakai has ankle op

MARSEILLE: Marseille’s Japanese defender Hiroki Sakai has undergone ankle surgery and will be out of action for up to eight weeks, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

Japan international Sakai was ordered to rest completely for two weeks before starting a course of physio following Monday’s surgery, the club added. The absence of the 29-year-old will have no impact on club fortunes for now, with football in France suspended until further notice in response to the coronavirus pandemic.