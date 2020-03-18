Ex-stars, teams hail PSL postponement

LAHORE: Former Pakistan cricket stars has welcomed the calling off of the Pakistan Super League and stated that nothing is bigger than the health and safety of the people involved in the game.

Former Pakistan skipper and legendary pacer Wasim Akram hoped the world would get back on its feet soon after the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was called off on Tuesday due to the coronavirus outbreak. “I personally want to thank all involved, including overseas and local players, for their exceptional contribution to our beloved PSL and as we send everyone back home to their respective families may we grant them safety and pray to Allah that the world gets back on its feet soon,” Akram said in a tweet.

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was in agreement with the PCB and added that the decision should have been given a week ago as matches, which were being played behind closed doors, had lost their charm. “It is at this time of hour we needed to do what the world was doing. The PCB should have called off the tournament a week ago as without the crowd it was no fun,” Akhtar said.

Former cricketer Sikander Bakht suggested that the unfinished tournament can be concluded before the start of the next year.He said that despite the incomplete tournament, the PSL 2020 “achieved its target of showing the world that Pakistan is safe to stage major tournaments”

In a statement, Shahid Afridi has embraced the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to postpone the Pakistan Super League (PSL). However, he agreed that it was indeed sad to see the league coming to an end.

“Sad to see the PSL end but health and safety of all concerned is the key, especially those who are travelling back to their homes.”.Meanwhile PSL franchises have termed the decision to postpone the remaining matches of the fifth edition of PSL 2020 as “the most sensible decision”.

“’I’ve been suggesting for the past two days to postpone the PSL as this was the only cricketing event going on in the world. It’s a very prudent decision by the franchise owners and the PCB management to postpone the remaining fixtures,” the owner of Karachi Kings said while talking to a private TV channel.

“But I’ll ask fans that there is no need to become dejected. It’s temporary stop. I’m sure soon we’ll again be having the activity.” Peshawar Zalmi’s owner Javed Afrid said that it was sad to see the PSL end, but health and safety of all concerned was the key, especially those who were travelling back to their homes. “Perhaps the decision could have been taken earlier,” he said on his twitter handle. With regards to the PSL trophy he opined that the table-topper Multan Sultan should be handed over that.

Haidar Azhar, the spokesman of Multan Sultans said: “Obviously, it is a very tough decision but the right one. Considering the prevailing situation the PCB has shown the responsibility. We fully support it.” “It is not only the PSL, which has been stopped, but the sports activities in the entire world have come to a halt,” he added.

Lahore Qalandars’ manager Sameen Rana said that Lahore’s franchise respected the PCB decision. “It is unfortunate, but keeping in view the situation it is a good decision.“I believe the safety and health of players, officials all the concerned people is of utmost importance,” he added.