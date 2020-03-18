close
Wed Mar 18, 2020
Our Correspondent
March 18, 2020

Foreign funding case: No delay after report filed, says CEC

National

Our Correspondent
March 18, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja Tuesday assured the opposition leaders that there would be no delay in proceedings after the scrutiny committee furnished a report with the commission in the foreign funding case.

He gave this assurance during a meeting with a delegation of the opposition leaders, which met him at the Election Commission of Pakistan Secretariat here. The delegation comprised PPP’s Farhatullah Babar, PML-N’s Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Khurram Dastagir, Attaullah Tarar and Salahuddin of JUI-Fazl. The opposition leaders expressed their concern over delay in the case proceedings.

