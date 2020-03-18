Foreign funding case: No delay after report filed, says CEC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja Tuesday assured the opposition leaders that there would be no delay in proceedings after the scrutiny committee furnished a report with the commission in the foreign funding case.
He gave this assurance during a meeting with a delegation of the opposition leaders, which met him at the Election Commission of Pakistan Secretariat here. The delegation comprised PPP’s Farhatullah Babar, PML-N’s Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Khurram Dastagir, Attaullah Tarar and Salahuddin of JUI-Fazl. The opposition leaders expressed their concern over delay in the case proceedings.
ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja Tuesday assured the opposition leaders that there would be no delay in proceedings after the scrutiny committee furnished a report with the commission in the foreign funding case.
He gave this assurance during a meeting with a delegation of the opposition leaders, which met him at the Election Commission of Pakistan Secretariat here. The delegation comprised PPP’s Farhatullah Babar, PML-N’s Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Khurram Dastagir, Attaullah Tarar and Salahuddin of JUI-Fazl. The opposition leaders expressed their concern over delay in the case proceedings.