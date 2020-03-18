AGM of APNS on 31st

KARACHI: The Annual General Council Meeting of the APNS will be held on March 31, 2020 at Karachi.

Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society, has announced that the Executive Committee at its emergency meeting held on March 17, 2020 at Karachi chaired by its President Hameed Haroon has decided to hold its Annual General Meeting on March 31, 2020 at the APNS House, Karachi, wherein the Annual report of the society alongwith annual accounts for the preceding year will be placed for approval. The General Council will elect members of the Executive Committee for the years 2020 & 2021, who will elect office bearers of the society for the next year.

The following attended the meeting: Hameed Haroon, President, Sarmad Ali, Secretary General, Shahab Zuberi, Finance Secretary, Bilal Farooqui (Daily Aghaz), Mukhtar Ahmed Aaqil (W/Al Akhbar), Zahid Saleem (Daily Ausaf), Atif Jafri (D/City42), Fauzia Shaheen (Monthly Dastak), Najamuddin Sheikh (D/Deynat), Shabbir Hussain (Fortnightly Ibrat), Syed Akbar Tahir (D/Jasarat), Faisal Shahjehan (Daily Jiddat, Karachi), Javed Mehr Shamsi (Daily Kaleem), Aslam Leghari (Daily Kawish), Muhammad Manzoor Rana (Daily Mashriq, Quetta), Mushtaq Ahmed Qureshi (M/Naey Ufaq), Salman Qureshi (Monthly Naya Rukh), Mubashir Mir (D/Pakistan, Lahore), Faisal Zahid Malik (D/Pakistan Observer), Usman Arab Saati (D/Vatan Gujrati) and Nasir Daad Baloch (Daily Sindh Sujaag).