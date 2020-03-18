Call to avoid fake inflation

JHANG: Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo Tuesday asked representatives of trade bodies and shopkeepers not to create artificial inflation by storing daily use items in godowns. Chairing a meeting, the DC directed price control magistrates to take action against those stockists and wholesalers who indulge in creating an artificial shortage and price-hike situation in the market. The DC said because of proper monitoring of the district administration during the morning auction hours at fruit and vegetables markets the retail prices rapidly were reduced and stablised in open market.