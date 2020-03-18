close
Wed Mar 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 18, 2020

Call to avoid fake inflation

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 18, 2020

JHANG: Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo Tuesday asked representatives of trade bodies and shopkeepers not to create artificial inflation by storing daily use items in godowns. Chairing a meeting, the DC directed price control magistrates to take action against those stockists and wholesalers who indulge in creating an artificial shortage and price-hike situation in the market. The DC said because of proper monitoring of the district administration during the morning auction hours at fruit and vegetables markets the retail prices rapidly were reduced and stablised in open market.

Latest News

More From Pakistan