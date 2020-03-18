Man dies in building collapse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: A contractor died when an under-construction building’s roof collapsed at Gojra on Tuesday. According to Rescue-1122, Imtiaz Ahmed was standing under the roof of the building located at Adda Korian on Gojra-Faisalabad Road and labourers were removing shuttering when one part of the building caved in on him. He was rushed to Gojra tehsil headquarters hospital where he died.
