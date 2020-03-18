Two brothers abducted, one of them killed after assault

HAFIZABAD: Unknown people kidnapped two brothers and later killed one of them after sexually assaulting him at Jalalpur Bhattian.

On Monday, M Akhtar’s sons - Muhammad Hamza, 12, and Muhammad Zaman, 14, - were kidnapped by some unidentified people. On Tuesday, the body of Hamza was recovered from the nearby fields. He was allegedly murdered after sodomy by the accused. Meanwhile, traders and shopkeepers of Jalalpur Bhattian observed a complete strike against the incident. Thousands of people staged a demonstration on Pindi Bhattian-Hafizabad Road and chanted slogans against the police. They also blocked the road for traffic.

On information, DPO Bilal Iftikhar reached the spot, but the protesters allegedly pelted the police with stones. As a result, ASI Arif Ishaq was injured.

Meanwhile, former federal minister Liaqat Abbas Bhatti and former MPA Syed Shoaib Shah also staged a sit-in near Bypass along with hundreds of people.

They said that the incident took place due to the negligence of the police. They vowed to continue the protest till the recovery of the deceased’s brother. Meanwhile, the DPO suspended the Jalalpur Bhattian police station SHO for negligence. It is worth mentioning that a six-year-old girl was also murdered after abduction at Jalalpur Bhattian three days ago.

HOUSE BURGLED: Four dacoits took away cash and gold ornaments from a house at Mohallah Qadirabad.

Sheroze s/o Muhammad Aslam was sleeping in his house when the dacoits entered and made off with Rs 100,000 and three tola gold ornaments. The police are investigating.