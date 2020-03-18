Faisalabad’s hospital reserved for virus patients

FAISALABAD: The Health Department has finalised arrangements for providing medical services to the patients suffering from coronavirus on the directions of the Punjab government.

In this regard, the Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad comprising 250 beds has been reserved only for COVID-19 patients. Medical Superintendent Dr Ijaz Bhatti said that all suspects of coronavirus and those positive with virus would be kept in the hospital. He said that indoor wards of the hospital had been reserved for expected patients of coronavirus.