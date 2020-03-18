Two arrested for fake calls

FAISALABAD: The police have arrested two persons on the charge of fake murder and dacoity calls during the last 24 hours.

Ramzan, a resident of Mohallah Azamabad, called Rescue 15, contending that unidentified dacoits looted him. When a police team reached the spot, it found that the call was bogus. Therefore, the police arrested accused Ramzan and locked him behind the bars.Similarly, Mushtaq Ahmad, a resident of Mohallah Usmanpura, Sammundri, called Rescue 15, contending that his rivals were opening fire to kill him. When a police team reached the spot, it found the call bogus. Therefore, the police arrested accused Mushtaq Ahmad and locked him behind the bars after registration of a case.

Driving tests cancelled: The City Traffic Police (CTP) have suspended driving tests for licences till April 5 as a preventive measure in the wake of coronavirus.CTO Sardar Asif said that it was our collective responsibility to adopt preventive measures for safety from possible threat of coronavirus. He said that driving tests were being suspended for three weeks for the safety of the people.

Two killed in accidents: Two persons were killed in separate road accidents here on Tuesday. According to Rescue 1122, a speeding car overturned on Khurarianwala Road near Bahmniwala. As a result, Arslan died on the spot while Haris and Mansoor received injuries. The injured were shifted to the Allied Hospital. In another accident, an oil tanker hit a motorcycle near Tariq Morr on Narwala Road. As a result, motorcyclist Tariq died on the spot while pillion rider Azhar sustained injuries and was shifted to the Allied Hospital.