Wed Mar 18, 2020
March 18, 2020

Rs105b SBP package to save businesses

Top Story

March 18, 2020

KARACHI: The central bank on Tuesday earmarked more than Rs100 billion in concessionary loans for manufacturing and health sectors to help them combat the coronavirus challenges. The State Bank of Pakistan announced refinance facilities to support manufacturing and health sectors to overcome the ill-effects of Covid-19.

