SBP cuts interest rate by 75bps

KARACHI: The central bank delivered a much-awaited interest rate cut on Tuesday — the first after almost four years -- to support country’s fragile economy that now also faces threat of coronavirus, though the move failed to cheer the market which was betting on a bigger rate reduction. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said its monetary policy committee (MPC) decided to cut the policy rate by 75 basis points to 12.50 percent.
