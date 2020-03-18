close
Wed Mar 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
SA
Shahnawaz Akhter
March 18, 2020

SBP cuts interest rate by 75bps

Top Story

SA
Shahnawaz Akhter
March 18, 2020

KARACHI: The central bank delivered a much-awaited interest rate cut on Tuesday — the first after almost four years -- to support country’s fragile economy that now also faces threat of coronavirus, though the move failed to cheer the market which was betting on a bigger rate reduction. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said its monetary policy committee (MPC) decided to cut the policy rate by 75 basis points to 12.50 percent.

Latest News

More From Top Story