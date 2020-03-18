Five killed in motorcycle- railway engine collision

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: As many as five members of a family were killed when a railway engine hit their motorcycle at a railway crossing in Rohri on Tuesday. A railway engine was heading to Mirpur Mathelo from the Rohri loco shed when it hit a motorcycle at a railways crossing in Pyaro Wah, killing five members of a family including two children, two women and a man. The deceased belonging to village Wisrio Wahan of Khairpur were identified as 60-year-old Rustam Phulpoto, 40-year-old Wahid Bux Phulpoto, 45-year-old Zareena Phulpoto, 7-year -old Ali Raza Phulpoto and his sister.
