Shikarpur Jirga stirs controversy, fines police for killing outlaws

SUKKUR: A local jirga fined Rs 2.5 million to policemen for killing criminals and injuring criminals during a police encounter four years ago in Shikarpur but took no action against the criminals for killing an ASI and a head constable in the same action.

A local Jirga on Tuesday fined Rs 2.5 million to policemen, including Abdul Jabbar Solangi, Ali Soomro, Ashiq Soomro, Nawab Mughal and Nadeem Manghanhar for killing a criminal identified as Abdul Ghani while Leemo, Manzoor and Shahamoor were injured in the jurisdiction of Mahmoodabad Police Station of Shikarpur at least four years ago.

The jirga directed the cops to pay Rs1.5 million compensation to the family of the criminal, Abdul Ghani, killed during the encounter and Rs 0.5 million compensation to the criminals injured in the encounter, while also directing them to pay Rs0.5 million for other expenses.

While the decision of the jirga is outright controversial for benefiting the criminals, it further proved its lopsided justice when it did not even mention the killing of ASI Muhammad Pandhrah, Head Constable Ghulam Rasool Sahitto killed by the criminals in the same encounter.

Reacting to the controversial decision of the jirga, PTI Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Halim Adil Sheikh demanded IGP Sindh to take immediate action against the local jirga and its conductors.

He asked the IGP Sindh as to who will safeguard the lives of innocent if police are forced to compromise for action against criminals and there is no one to back their legal actions. Shaikh asked the honourable high court and Supreme Court to take suo motu action against the Jirga which challenged the writ of law.