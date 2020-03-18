close
Wed Mar 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 18, 2020

Pakistan Railways starts screening

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 18, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways have started screening of passengers by thermo scanner at the entry and departure gates in Peshawar, Lahore, Multan, Rohri, Karachi and Quetta on Tuesday. Quarantine wards have been established in every divisional hospital of Pakistan Railways. Doctors and paramedical staff have been deployed to start treatment of suspected passengers. Divisional Superintendent Railways Lahore, Amir Nasir Ch, visited Lahore Railway Station and examined precautionary measure taken.

Latest News

More From Pakistan