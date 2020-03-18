Pakistan Railways starts screening

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways have started screening of passengers by thermo scanner at the entry and departure gates in Peshawar, Lahore, Multan, Rohri, Karachi and Quetta on Tuesday. Quarantine wards have been established in every divisional hospital of Pakistan Railways. Doctors and paramedical staff have been deployed to start treatment of suspected passengers. Divisional Superintendent Railways Lahore, Amir Nasir Ch, visited Lahore Railway Station and examined precautionary measure taken.