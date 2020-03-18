Sirajul Haq demands waiver of utility bills for low-income people

LAHORE: JI Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has demanded of the government to waive off electricity and Sui gas bills of those earning Rs 25,000 per month or below, since the coronavirus outbreak had almost closed down businesses, affecting and leaving jobless millions of labourers across the country. Addressing a gathering of workers and leaders at Mansoora here on Tuesday, he reminded the rulers their responsibility to provide relief to the masses in this testing time.