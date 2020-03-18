Farmers getting good rate of sugarcane, says leader

LAHORE: Farmers during the current crushing season were very happy that they got very good rate on sale of sugarcane, starting from Rs 275 to Rs 300 per maund, which is the highest in the history of Pakistan sugarcane price market. This was claimed by Ch Hanif Gujjar, Secretary General Pakistan Kissan Movement, here on Tuesday. He said although the government had increased the sugarcane price from Rs180 to Rs190 per maund due to the unity among farmers in Punjab which had decided that they will not sell sugarcane less than Rs250. “Mills got closed due to ‘no cane’ and the farmers’ unity showed their strength and they had to pay us minimum price of cane starting from Rs 250 upto Rs 300,” he said.