Role of religious leaders: Joint efforts stressed to fight pandemic

LAHORE: Religious leaders belonging to various schools of thought have assured their support for measures to combat coronavirus. This was announced in a meeting of District Peace Committee chaired by CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed. Ulema and spiritual leaders unanimously emphasised the need of larger unity and interfaith harmony. Addressing the meeting, the CCPO said that coronavirus crisis would have to be resolved with national approach. CCPO said there is a need to spread the Islamic message of cleanliness. “Frequent hand-washing should be encouraged. In the present case social mobilisation must be limited. Events like weddings should be avoided in the current situation,” he said.