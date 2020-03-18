close
Wed Mar 18, 2020
Our Correspondent
March 18, 2020

Khanpur Dam spillways opened again

Our Correspondent
March 18, 2020

HARIPUR: The reservoir of Khanpur Dam was filled to the maximum conservation level forcing the authorities concerned to spill out surplus water for the second time during the current week. The dam officials had lifted the gates of spillways for the first time during this season on March 12, and 6,600 cusecs of surplus water was drained out, sources said. The Khanpur Dam officials opened the spillways at around 4 pm on Tuesday, for lowering the water level down to 1,980 feet from the current level.

