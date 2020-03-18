Khanpur Dam spillways opened again

HARIPUR: The reservoir of Khanpur Dam was filled to the maximum conservation level forcing the authorities concerned to spill out surplus water for the second time during the current week. The dam officials had lifted the gates of spillways for the first time during this season on March 12, and 6,600 cusecs of surplus water was drained out, sources said. The Khanpur Dam officials opened the spillways at around 4 pm on Tuesday, for lowering the water level down to 1,980 feet from the current level.