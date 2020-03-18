Rule of law?

The World Justice Project’s Rule of Law Index measures how rule of law is experienced and perceived worldwide based on household and expert surveys in as many as 128 countries. Its data is widely considered reliable. In its latest index for 2020, Pakistan has not shown an enviable performance in rule of law. Though Pakistan has fallen by just one position in global ranking, the fact that the country was already among the worst performers, makes it appear even worse. The fifth largest country in the world in terms of population and its seventh atomic power, Pakistan has been able to perch itself at 120th place out of 128 countries included in the index.

What is even more disappointing – or rather deplorable – is Pakistan’s fifth position out of six countries in the South Asia region. Not only that, Pakistan is also placed at 25th out of 30 lower-middle income countries in the world. The WJP released its 2020 index on March 11, and shared its annual report based on national surveys of more than 130, 000 households and four thousand legal practitioners and experts. It is noteworthy that rule-of-law performance measures eight primary factors such as constraints on government powers, absence of corruption, open government, fundamental rights, and order and security. It also looks at enforcement of civil and criminal justice. Of course, due to our long history of excessive government powers and corruption, Pakistani people cannot expect to be among the best performers such as Norway and Finland, but at least we deserve to be better placed than we are at the moment among our neighbours.

Our continued poor performance calls for some reflection on the part of those who are supposed to enforce and manage rule of law in the country. It is a sign of perpetually weakened institutions and mechanisms that should ensure the protection of fundamental and human rights. Now, how can we reverse this trend? First ,strong political will is needed at the top echelons of the centres of power in this country. Second, justice and rule of law must rise above petty vendettas and political witch-hunts. We suggest that the government develop a plan to implement the suggestions of the WJP to improve rule of law in the country.