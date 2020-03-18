tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The efforts of the Sindh government to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are laudable. Other provinces must follow suit.
As a nation, we need to meet this moment aggressively. Our rulers in Islamabad and also provincial governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa need to anticipate spread. They also need to prioritize their focus like the CM of Sindh because this is a challenge of historic proportions and it should not be taken lightly as it seems now.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
