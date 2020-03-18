At a distance

Social distancing is a strategy to limit the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. This is a conscious effort to reduce contact between people to slow down the spread of the virus. After the first case of Covid-19, the coronavirus has spread around the whole world. The spread can be slowed, if people practice social distancing by avoiding public spaces and generally limiting their movement. Pakistan has closed all educational institutes so that students can stay in their homes and take precautionary measures to avoid the disease but some people have taken it as a vacation.

People should avoid public places if they cannot stay six feet away from one another. We should be home as much as possible. Think about how we can decrease close contacts and crowded environments while Covid-19 is spreading through our communities. If you have to go to the grocery store, go early in the morning to avoid crowds. People should postpone large gatherings to a later date. If you cannot cancel an event, ask guests not to attend if they are sick or demonstrating symptoms of Covid-19.

Maryam Noor

Wah Cantt