Nothing changes

This refers to the article ‘Unrealistic commitments’ (March 17) by Mohammad Zubair. The writer has rightly criticized the PTI government for not fulfilling the promises made during election campaign. Criticism is justified but it should be seen in light of the political culture of Pakistan. As rightly pointed out, job creation is dependent on economic activity. It is going to be a disaster when 46 entities will be privatized. The SC has ordered to lay off Pakistan Steel employees.

Under the circumstances, for the public nothing changes; they face the same consequences with new changed faces and a mountain of unrealistic commitments with the worst circumstances. The writer is well advised to raise these issues in parliament and request NAB to institute cases against the ruling party for not meeting their commitments. When they can arrest people on 30-year-old cases, who can stop them on recent proven issues of public interest.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi