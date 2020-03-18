tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
As reported in Indian media ‘India plans to top up strategic tanks with cheap Saudi, UAE oil’ (Mar 17). Do our status-quo economic planners have any out-of-the-box idea to take advantage of the present situation? Besides oil, prices of other commodities in world markets have nose-dived.
The country’s economy is already struggling and the global slowdown following the spread of pandemic will have a devastating impact on our fragile economic base that survives on the crutches of borrowers. The government must invite indigenous economic, financial and business experts to develop a well-pronged strategy to protect the nation from the global fallout.
Arshad M Khawaja
Karachi
