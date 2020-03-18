Global collapse

As reported in Indian media ‘India plans to top up strategic tanks with cheap Saudi, UAE oil’ (Mar 17). Do our status-quo economic planners have any out-of-the-box idea to take advantage of the present situation? Besides oil, prices of other commodities in world markets have nose-dived.

The country’s economy is already struggling and the global slowdown following the spread of pandemic will have a devastating impact on our fragile economic base that survives on the crutches of borrowers. The government must invite indigenous economic, financial and business experts to develop a well-pronged strategy to protect the nation from the global fallout.

Arshad M Khawaja

Karachi