close
Wed Mar 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 18, 2020

What accountability?

Newspost

 
March 18, 2020

The arrest of Jang/Geo editor-in-chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman by NAB is solely a retaliatory move. No solid evidence of any property scam has been provided by NAB. It is an attempt to penalize the popular media group headed by Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for airing authentic and relevant news pertaining to public welfare. Everyone knows why advertisements have been halted for Dawn and Jang groups. Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s detention smacks of deliberate harassment. A heavy stock of other graft-related cases against the ruling party’s law-makers have been deliberately put into cold storage. Prima facie, no citizen of this impoverished country is happy with the performance of NAB.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai

Latest News

More From Newspost