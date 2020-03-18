What accountability?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The arrest of Jang/Geo editor-in-chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman by NAB is solely a retaliatory move. No solid evidence of any property scam has been provided by NAB. It is an attempt to penalize the popular media group headed by Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for airing authentic and relevant news pertaining to public welfare. Everyone knows why advertisements have been halted for Dawn and Jang groups. Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s detention smacks of deliberate harassment. A heavy stock of other graft-related cases against the ruling party’s law-makers have been deliberately put into cold storage. Prima facie, no citizen of this impoverished country is happy with the performance of NAB.
Guldar Khan Wazir
Loralai
