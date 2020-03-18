Oil rebounds from four-year lows

SINGAPORE: Oil rebounded Tuesday, with investors buying at bargain levels after prices plunged to four-year lows as governments worldwide ramped up measures to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Analysts said, however, that any recovery in oil prices is likely to be shortlived as travel restrictions and other tough measures rolled out to fight the virus sap demand amid a production glut and price war.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $29.95 a barrel, up 4.36 percent, in afternoon Asian trade. International benchmark Brent was up 2.43 percent to $30.78 after crashing more than 10 percent overnight to below $30 a barrel for the first time in four years. "Presumably, the market is getting supported by physical bargain hunters, but those storage facilities are rapidly filling," said AxiCorp global chief market strategist Stephen Innes.