Egypt locks down Red Sea tourist resort

CAIRO: Egypt on Tuesday locked down the Red Sea resort of Hurghada where a German tourist died of new coronavirus earlier this month as it battles the spread of the disease.

Hurghada is a magnet for tourists, including divers, who come year-round for its clear waters, coral reefs and unique marine life. The Red Sea governor, who is based in Hurghada, said a two-week lockdown has been imposed from Tuesday as part of a "national plan" to combat the virus.

The move was aimed "to ensure the safety and well being of citizens from being infected as well as the safety of tourists... until they (can) leave the country", a statement said. No one would be allowed in or out of the governorate for two weeks, it added. The new coronavirus has claimed the lives of four people in Egypt, including two German tourists, one of whom became the first fatality in the country after dying in Hurghada.

The 14-day lockdown also affects other resorts in the Red Sea governorate including Marsa al-Alam, where shopkeepers, hotel and restaurant workers were told to stop work and enter quarantine. On Monday, Health Minister Hala Zayed said "touristic" governorates would be shut down in the coming days as part of draconian measures by authorities to stem the spread of the virus. "Stepped up preventive measures have been taken and others will come into effect in the coming days, and will restrict mobility," Zayed said on a late-night television show.