Six Surrey players self-isolate

LONDON: Six Surrey players are self-isolating as a precautionary measure over coronavirus fears, the English county cricket club announced Monday.
A club statement said that while not all six had reported symptoms, close proximity meant they had all been instructed to stay at home this week.The club did not name the six players.
