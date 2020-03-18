close
Wed Mar 18, 2020
AFP
March 18, 2020

Six Surrey players self-isolate

Sports

LONDON: Six Surrey players are self-isolating as a precautionary measure over coronavirus fears, the English county cricket club announced Monday.

A club statement said that while not all six had reported symptoms, close proximity meant they had all been instructed to stay at home this week.The club did not name the six players.

