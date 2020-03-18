Kane speaks of his corona scare

SYDNEY: Australia pace bow­ler Kane Richardson has detailed his coronavirus scare as the pandemic brings cricket to a grinding halt across the globe.

Richardson was quarantined from the One-Day International squad in a hotel room for 26 hours ahead of what proved to be Australia’s only match against New Zealand in Sydney last Friday, with the series ultimately called off when the Kiwis had to depart prematurely.

“I was at risk because I’d travelled overseas within (the previous) two weeks and I had one of the four symptoms, so that was the reason I got tested,” the 29-year-old told cricket.com.au’s ‘The Unplayable Podcast’.

“I thought it was all a joke at the time but (the team doctor) was adamant it wasn’t. He spoke to various people on the phone to make sure he was doing the right thing and got the biggest swab I’ve ever seen out and stuck it into the back of my nose and back of my mouth, so it wasn’t a pleasurable experience but that was the protocol so I was happy to go along with it.

“I wasn’t expecting a positive result and thankfully that’s what happened ... I’m all good and I got the OK to go outside and in the fresh air again.”

Richardson said the country’s cricketers were still wrapping their heads around the swiftness of the onset of the virus worldwide, with countless major sporting competitions impacted.

Seventeen Australians hold Indian Premier League contracts, which was scheduled to start on March 29 but — for now — has been pushed back to April 15.