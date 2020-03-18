Alex Hales denies rumours of contracting virus

ISLAMABAD: Fears of Kara­chi Kings’ star batsman Alex Hales contracting coronavirus (COVID-19) during the course of his journey from Pakistan to England are only speculations as the player has yet to undergo the required tests.

The swashbuckling opening batsman admitted that he had been experiencing temperature and cough and had preferred isolating himself after reaching his native country.

At the same time, he said his leaving Pakistan Super League (PSL) ahead of last stage of league matches was an effort to join his family back home before expected traveling embargo.

Hales made it clear that he was perfectly alright when he reached in UK on Saturday evening and experienced cough and temperature once he got up Sunday morning.

However, he said he had yet to go through the testing procedure and asked all concerned not to spread rumours unnecessarily.

Former Pakistan Test opener and now a renowned commentator Ramiz Raja mentioned Hales’ name as a player showing signs of virus. “I back the decision to postpone the PSL following Hales news.”

The former English opener issued following statement: “In the light of the speculation and rumour that is currently circulating within the cricket world and on social media, I felt I needed to give a full explanation of my situation.

“Like many other overseas players, I reluctantly left the Pakistan Super League early because, with COVID-19 reaching global pandemic status, I felt it was more important to be with my family rather than face a period of lockdown thousands of miles from home.

“I returned to the UK in the early hours of Saturday morning feeling perfectly fit and healthy and with absolutely no symptoms of the virus. However, I awoke early on Sunday morning having developed a fever and followed the government’s advice of self-isolation, a process I am obviously still following having developed a dry and persistent cough.

“At this stage, it has not been possible to be tested although I am hopeful that might be the case later today so that I am get absolute confirmation of my current health status.”