Wed Mar 18, 2020
March 18, 2020

RDA, UNDP sign MoU for sustainable urbanisation

National

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to undertake research and develop pilot projects on sustainable urbanization.

The MoU signing ceremony held at the UNDP Office in Islamabad was attended by the Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Resident Representative UNDP Ignacio Artaza and other senior officials.

